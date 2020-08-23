That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal_expo via eBay.
- auto-off
- 32-reading memory
- Model: JXB-178
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- In Blue or Black.
- It ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
- measures oxygen saturation and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: E-OX-04
Clip the $5 off on-page coupon and apply code "B258RF2Y" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LPow via Amazon.
- body & surface modes
- 3-color backlight fever alarm
- Model: LPOW-HTD
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
Apply coupon code "RL246V6V" for a savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hisome Direct via Amazon.
- 2,600mAh rechargeable battery
- 3 level heat/vibration settings
- fits knee girth of up to 23.6"
- Model: 1026301
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now at 23andMe
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
7 items to choose from, prices start at $8. Shop Now at Amazon
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
These shorts are around $14 under list and the lowest price we could find, including other Shoebacca storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Apply coupon code "50RZEYYE" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Activated Carbon Gray.
- Sold by Fun Driving Direct via Amazon.
- Other colors and sizes are available from $5.24 after using the same coupon.
- compatible with Toyota, Lexus, Land Rover, and Pontiac (check product page for specific models)
- recommended replacement every 12 months or 12,000 miles
- Model: 43317-681
That's $190 less than most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Dove Gray.
- Converts to 3 twin beds or 2 twin beds and 1 full bed (w/ included full extensions).
- Model: AJAU0480S
Apply coupon code "VZVVAWGE" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in No Motion Detection at this price.
- Sold by Tanaka Minori via Amazon.
- E26 base
- 8,000-lumens
- 3 aluminum adjustable panels
- Model: JD8002
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes attached gasket and mounting hardware
- Model: MM420C
