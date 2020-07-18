New
Micro Center · 54 mins ago
Inland Professional 1TB M.2 3D NAND PCIe NVMe Internal SSD
$90 $150
free shipping

That's at least $10 less than Micro Center charges at their other storefronts, $60 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Micro Center

Features
  • 1900 MB/s sequential read speeds
  • PCLe NVME 3.0 x4 interface
  • Model: 099580
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Micro Center Inland
SSD 1TB Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register