New
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 1 hr ago
Kate Spade Pershing Street Nell Shoulder Bag
$139 $499
free shipping

It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Tips
  • This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Features
  • snap closure
  • interior zip and slide pockets
  • foil embossed logo
  • Model: wkru5962
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Handbags Kate Spade Surprise Sale Kate Spade
Women's Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register