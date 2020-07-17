Beat the heat with this deal that is at least $24 under what several other sellers charge. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for rooms up to 150-square feet
- 2 cooling speeds
- 2 fan speeds
- variable temperature dial
- washable and reusable filter
- Model: EARC5MD1
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on portable and window-unit air conditioners with prices starting at $143. Shop Now at Costway
That's $26 off list. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 3 speed levels
- 200mL water tank
- built-in rechargeable battery
With coupon code "DN10", that's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at StackSocial
- LED lights
- humidifies the air
- filters out dust particles
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $19 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one and four weeks.
- 7 temperature settings
- 2 cooling/2 fan only speeds
- 2-way air direction
- Model: MAW05M1BWT
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Although the holiday may be over, you can still save on outdoor tools, appliances, grills, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's $30 below our mention from three weeks ago, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
Shop and save on a range of ceiling fans and lighting options. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99. In-store pickup may also be available.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register