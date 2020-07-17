It's $415 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- Available in Black or White.
- 36V 250-watt brushless gear motor
- 15.5 to 18.6 miles pure electric usuage
- 21.7 to 31 miles in power assistance
- 7.5AH lithium battery
- aluminum alloy frame
- Model: YINYU14
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on over 20 men's, women's, and kids' bikes. Shop Now at The House
Save up to $350 on mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes, and more for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Plus, free bike assembly.
Broaden your horizons and explore while exercising, with a choice of over 30 men's, women's, and kids' bikes. Shop Now at The House
- You may need to click the "bikes" tab
Save up to $350 on mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes, and more for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at TomTop
- Available in Blue or White.
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
- provides oxygen level and pulse rate measurements
- alarm for abnormal readings
- LED display
- one-key operation
- silicone finger mold
That's $26 off list. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 3 speed levels
- 200mL water tank
- built-in rechargeable battery
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- This item ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- 0.065W
- IP44 water resistance
- built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery
- Warm White light
- 180° beam angle
That's $33 off list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from China, so it may take up to 15 business days to arrive.
- 2.4GHz operating frequency
- gesture photo/video function
- includes remote control, 4 propeller guards, spare propellers set, screwdriver, USB charging cable, battery, & storage bag
Most sellers charge over $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 2" x 3" residential downspouts
- Comes with 4ft hi-flow hose
- Model: 14209
You'd pay double at most stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 3/8" x 36"
- Model: M 6258
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "L69LUR6M" for a savings of $14, which drops it $3 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Supergulu via Amazon.
- built-in 800mA battery backup
- 5 different water spray style nozzles
- removable washable water pump
- Model: 2002-GL
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register