New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Gabor Fixed Wall Mount for 42-65" Flat Panel Screens
$20 $52
free shipping

It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 132-lb. capacity
  • integrated bubble level
  • Model: FM-4265
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/18/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TV Wall Mounts B&H Photo Video
65" Flat Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register