That's $155 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Kobalt 80V 16-inch string trimmer, 500 CFM 125 MPH blower, a 2.5 Ah battery and charger
- Trimmer adjustable cutting width lets you select either 14" or 16"
- Blower features 3 power levels with variable speed trigger
- Model: KOC 0280-06
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a savings of $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- mulching and side discharge capabilities
- 7-position height adjustment
- includes 4.0Ah battery
- Model: KM 4040-06
That's the best price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 10" cut swatch
- 0.065" line
- Model: P20103BTL
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $4 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- includes 30 replacement blades
- 11" wide cutting path
- Model: MJ-HVR12E
Keep your lawns and gardens in tip-top shape, and take advantage of the gift card deals to save more money. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- $10 gift card with $100 purchase
- $25 gift card with $250 purchase
- $50 gift card with $500 purchase
- $100 gift card with $1,000 purchase
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Although the holiday may be over, you can still save on outdoor tools, appliances, grills, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's $30 below our mention from three weeks ago, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- includes a variety of screwdrivers, hammers, pliers, wrenches, and more
- Model: 15002
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- metric & standard (SAE)
- mix of 10 stubby & 20 standard length wrenches
- 15° offset
- Model: 81331
That's $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $79 shipping fee.
- measures 72" x 38.5"
- plywood work surface with protective coating
- 600-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 56185
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- They are available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- includes 8" shop scissors and 10" off-set shop scissors
- Model: 57629
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register