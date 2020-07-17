New
Lowe's
Kobalt 80V MAX Brushless 16" String Trimmer w/ Blower
$159 $314
Features
  • Kobalt 80V 16-inch string trimmer, 500 CFM 125 MPH blower, a 2.5 Ah battery and charger
  • Trimmer adjustable cutting width lets you select either 14" or 16"
  • Blower features 3 power levels with variable speed trigger
  • Model: KOC 0280-06
