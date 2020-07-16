New
Newegg · 31 mins ago
Asus ProArt PA90 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i7 Mini Desktop PC
$1,500 $3,000
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $399. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-Core CPU
  • Windows 10 Home Advanced
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HHD, and 8GB GPU
  • Quadro P4000 GPU supports up to 4 5K monitors or up to 6 4K monitors
  • a CPU liquid-cooling system
  • adaptive air vent design
  • Model: PA90-M7021ZN
