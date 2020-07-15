New
Motorola Unlocked Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone
$180 $250
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Qualcommon Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Kryo 250 quad-core processor
  • 6.2" 1570x720 display
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: PAEB0006US
