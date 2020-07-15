It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
Most stores charge $450 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- PC World gave it their Editors' Choice award.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- USB Type-C, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and HDMI ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF314-42-R9YN
That's $30 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Acer Recertified Store via Amazon.
- A 90-day Amazon warranty is provided.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
Apply coupon code "361BK" to save. That's an incredible value on a workhorse Chromebook with 4GB of RAM. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
That's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
- Model: 81WE008HUS
Between a combination of timed doorbusters and applicable coupon codes (listed near each system's price), you can save up to $2,159 on over a dozen laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
- 220-lb. capacity
- foldable and adjustable
That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI ports
- 1 DisplayPort
- 1 HDMI cable included
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KG241Q
It's $33 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 1.1GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- 11.6" 1366x768 multi-touch IPS display
- USB-C 3-cell battery
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP311-1H-C5PN
Apply coupon code "86493" to to drop the price to $144, which is $55 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080p resolution
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: XZ242Q
