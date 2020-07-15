New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Acer Chromebook Celeron N4020 15.6" Touch Laptop
$229 $279
free shipping

It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
