Walmart · 1 hr ago
Equate 60-oz. Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer Bottle
$6
free shipping w/ $35

Considering you'd pay at least $4 for half this much of a name brand, this is a good price for the quantity. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99, otherwise orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
  • formula includes vitamin E
  • ethyl alcohol: 62%
  • Model: 7748466
1 comment
cgalny
For in-store pickup only, at least in my neck of the woods (Rochester, NY).
5 min ago