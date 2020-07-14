New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Insignia 4-Foot Multi-Color LED Tape Light
$20 $30
pickup

Save $10 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee.
Features
  • multi-step dimmer
  • adhesive backing
  • USB-powered
  • 20 colors
  • Model: NS-LED4RGB18
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting Best Buy Insignia
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register