8th gen Intel Core i5-8500T Coffee Lake 2.10GHz 6-Core CPU
- 8th gen Intel Core i5-8500T Coffee Lake 2.10GHz 6-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4CR66UT#ABA
-
-
-
AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Intel Pentium J5040 Gemini Lake 2.4 GHz quad-core CPU
- Intel Pentium J5040 Gemini Lake 2.4 GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Follow the instructions below to get this powerful PC for $200 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Click "Customize & Buy"
- choose "Ryzen 7 3700X" under "Processor"
- upgrade the RAM to 16GB
- upgrade the first hard drive to the 512GB SSD
- under "Networking", choose the "Intel WiFi 6"
- now add it to your cart
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB GPU
- 802.11ax (WiFi 6) wireless
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1A227AV_1
No warranty info is provided.
- No warranty info is provided.
- Intel Core i3 CPU
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional
- includes keyboard, mouse, and WiFi dongle
- Model: RF610293
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143.
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Between a combination of timed doorbusters and applicable coupon codes (listed near each system's price), you can save up to $2,159 on over a dozen laptops and desktops.
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2020JULYDEAL3" to save on a variety of configurations.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save big on a variety of products, including components, computers, peripherals, cell phones, smart home products, TVs, and more. Even better, some items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages.
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at around $2.
Available in Bright Cherry.
- Available in Bright Cherry.
- 6.1" IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 720x1560 display
- 13MP dual rear camera
- 3,000mAh removable lithium-polymer battery
That's $10 under our February mention, $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen on this item in any condition. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3 stages of filtration
- HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
- silent technology & remote control
- Model: WK10050RM
That's $41 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $50.) Buy Now at Newegg
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
includes keyboard, mouse, mouse pad, and headset
- includes keyboard, mouse, mouse pad, and headset
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $44.90 surcharge, so you may want to consider buying a 1-year membership for $45.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dw2656cl
Apply coupon code "86493" to drop the price to $104.99, a low by $25.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 178°/178° viewing angles
- DVI-D, VGA, and HDMI Inputs
- 5 ms response time
- Model: 2KZ35A6#ABA
