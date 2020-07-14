New
Newegg · 43 mins ago
Adata 256GB Premier UHS-I Class 10 V10 A1 micro SD Card w/ SD Adapter
$28 $40
free shipping

This is one of the cheapest 256GB micro SD cards we've seen and the best price we've seen for one with an SD adapter. (It's $18 less than we could find for similar elsewhere. ) Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • Read up to 100MB/s
  • 256GB of storage
  • Model: AUSDX256GUICL10A1-RA1
