- 4K UHD (3840x2160) native resolution
- USB playback
- DisplayPort, VGA, Component, 2 HDMI
- optional touch overlay
- Model: 135-018100-02
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
With the gift cards, these TVs are the best price you'll find anywhere! Shop Now at BuyDig
- The Visa gift cards – valued from $140 to $540 – will appear automatically in-cart.
That's the best price we could find by $498. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
Save on up to 35 TV models, including UHD 4K TVs, OLED TVs, QLED TVs, and LED TVs. Shop Now at Abt
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $30 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find today by $69. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
It's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Model: LM-Q850QM
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
You'd pay double at most stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 3/8" x 36"
- Model: M 6258
Most sellers charge over $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 2" x 3" residential downspouts
- Comes with 4ft hi-flow hose
- Model: 14209
Apply coupon code "07USEWQ50" for a savings of $94 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sinocare Official US via Amazon.
- accurate reading
- high temperature alarm
- LCD display
- requires AAA Batteries (included)
- Model: AET-R1D1
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- remotely set drinking temperature from your smartphone
- maintains your chosen temperature for approximately 1 hour
- Model: CM1710BWCA-BBY
