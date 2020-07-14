That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Adorama
- 3500MB/s read speed
- 3000MB/s write speed
- Model: AGAMMIXS11P-1TT-C
Clip the $10 off coupon on the product page to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 6.0 Gb/s transfer speed
- Model: WD30EZRZ
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 535MB/s
- write speeds up to 500MB/s
- Model: SSD7CS900-240-RB
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gigastone America via Amazon.
- read speed up to 550 Mb/s
- Model: SS-8400
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
Most sellers charge over $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 2" x 3" residential downspouts
- Comes with 4ft hi-flow hose
- Model: 14209
Apply coupon code "07USEWQ50" for a savings of $94 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sinocare Official US via Amazon.
- accurate reading
- high temperature alarm
- LCD display
- requires AAA Batteries (included)
- Model: AET-R1D1
Save 50% with coupon code "50EZIO78". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ModaChics via Amazon.
- In several colors (Grey/Orange pictured) in Toddler and Little Kids' sizes.
6-packs of these notepads go for over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 70 sheets
- Model: TR54893
