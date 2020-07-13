New
Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$50 w/ $7 Newegg GC $170
free shipping

Assuming you use the gift card, that's the best price we could find today for a refub by $37 (and $75 under what you'd pay for a new pair). Buy Now at Newegg

  • Available in Copper Blue.
  • Sold by Jabra via Newegg.
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • built-in microphone
  • 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
  • includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
  • Model: 100-99010000-NRC
