Assuming you use the gift card, that's the best price we could find today for a refub by $37 (and $75 under what you'd pay for a new pair). Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Copper Blue.
- Sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010000-NRC
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's solld by Yonocosta via Amazon.
- compatible with Apple Airpods 1 & 2
- soft silicone rubber
- Model: Airpods
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Bright Cherry.
- 6.1" IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 720x1560 display
- 13MP dual rear camera
- 3,000mAh removable lithium-polymer battery
That's $10 under our February mention, $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen on this item in any condition. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3 stages of filtration
- HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
- silent technology & remote control
- Model: WK10050RM
That's $41 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $50.) Buy Now at Newegg
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
