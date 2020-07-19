That's $9 less than buying direct from the brand. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Coupon code "LEN8" bags this price.
- Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- VGA and DP inputs
- Tilt only stand
- Model: 61F8JAR1US
That's $26 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 27" NearEdgeless in plane switching panel
- 4ms response time
- VGA & HDMI
- Model: 61C7KCR1US
That's a $61 drop from April and the best price we could find now by $330. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 43.4" 32:10 3840x1200 VA near-edgeless curved display
- 1800R curvature
- DisplayHDR 400 certified
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 61D5RAR1US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to cut $25 off list for the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- HDMI & VGA
- near-edgeless
- Model: 61CAKCR1US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS LED near-edgeless display
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 4ms response time
- lift/tilt/pivot stand
- Model: 65DEKCC1US
That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI ports
- 1 DisplayPort
- 1 HDMI cable included
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KG241Q
Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply coupon code "FZEO5457" for a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newsoul via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- includes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
These start at $60 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Save on top tech brands like Apple, Dell, Dyson, Sony, HP, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Warranty information, where available, is found on individual product pages.
Save on a wide range of new and refurbished vacuums, fans, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
- Both new and refurbished models are available.
That's the best price we could find by $73. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by 6ave Electronics via Rakuten.
- 7-day programmable
- mobile app remote control
- screen color customization
- Model: TH9320WF5003
Save $8 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Rakuten
- In Black.
- Sold by Best Choice Products via Rakuten.
- 38" 19-fret right-handed all-wood acoustic guitar
- includes guitar, case, pitch pipe, guitar pick, shoulder strap, digital tuner, and replacement strings
- Model: SKY119
That's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
- Model: 81WE008HUS
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
Coupon code "THINKBIGSALE" cuts it to $1,140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20N2001YUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register