380 watts
- 380 watts
- 10" driver, six 2" tweeters
- 6-channel mixer
- Bluetooth
- Model: EON ONE
Add weird echoes and massive reverbs to your home recordings with this free effects plug-in.
- It comes recommended by the master of supercrushing reverbs, Devin Townsend.
- tempo synced delays, up to 2 seconds
- multiphase delay modulation
- density control
- 8 presets
- VST2 & AAX plug-in formats
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month.
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
Save on a variety of instruments, microphones, mixers, sound and recording gear, and more.
- Up to $150 off select pianos.
- Up to 25% off select Tascam recording gear.
- Up to $250 off select Breedlove acoustic electric guitars.
- 30% off select cases and gig bags.
portable sized Gretsch
- Available in 2-Color Sunburst.
- 24" scale
- rosewood fretboard
- adjustable truss rod w/ wrench
- Model: 2704000503
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite 128GB Unlocked GSM Phone
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
LG V35 ThinQ 32GB Unlocked GSM Phone
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Model: LM-Q850QM
OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB Unlocked GSM Phone
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
Receive a free JBL 10" Powered Subwoofer with the purchase of the JBL Link Bar 100-watt soundbar
- The discount and subwoofer automatically apply in checkout.
JBL Link 20 Voice-Activated Portable Speaker
- Built–in Google Assistant
- chromecast
- up to 10 hours of playback
- 6,000mAh rechargeable Li–ion battery
JBL E25BT Wireless In-Ear Headphones
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Blue.
- up to 8 hours of battery life
- 3-button universal remote with microphone
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- Model: E25BT
JBL Link Music Smart Speaker
- Connects via Bluetooth or WiFi
- 5" tall
- AirPlay 2
- Chromecast
- Model: JBLLINKMUSICBLKAM
