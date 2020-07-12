New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$8 $20
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Ocean pictured).
Features
- designed to carry lenses up to 4.3" wide and 3.9" long
- ripstop nylon exterior
- fused quilted interior
- cinch-to-shut drawstring
- Model: T1116
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 7 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
