Harman Kardon · 12 mins ago
$800 in cart $1,000
free shipping
That's $200 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $200. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- They're available in Silver or Black.
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible w/ Google Assistant
- 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
- dirt-repellent and flame-retardant premium blended wool fabric
- full-color touchscreen LCD
- voice control via Google Assistant
- Model: HKCITATIONTWRBLKAM
Related Offers
Harman Kardon · 2 wks ago
Harman Kardon Citation Tower Bluetooth Floorstanding Smart Speaker Pair
$1,000 $3,000
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Tips
- They're available in Black or Silver.
Features
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Compatible w/ Google Assistant
- 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
- dirt-repellent and flame-retardant premium blended wool fabric
- full-color touchscreen LCD
- voice control via Google Assistant
Target · 1 wk ago
Headphones and Speakers at Target
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Shop a wide selection of headphones and speakers from brands like Apple, Beats, Google, and more. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
JBL 10" Wireless Powered Subwoofer
Free w/ JBL Link Bar Soundbar $700
free shipping
Receive a free JBL 10" Powered Subwoofer with the purchase of the JBL Link Bar 100-watt soundbar, for a total savings of $500 off list (the soundbar is discounted $200). Buy Now at Best Buy
Tips
- The discount and subwoofer automatically apply in checkout.
Adorama · 1 day ago
Jamo S 807 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Speaker Pair
$169 $519
free shipping
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics 34" 2.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Subwoofer
$55 $110
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get 50% off and save $55. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- Note this will ship in 6 to 10 days.
Features
- 5" 40W subwoofer
- remote control
- Bluetooth, optical, coaxial, and aux connections
- Model: TT-SK020
P.C. Richard and Son · 3 days ago
Harman Kardon Allure Speaker
$70 $250
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at P.C. Richard and Son
Features
- voice-activated speaker powered by Amazon Alexa
- built-in microphone array
- far-field voice recognition
- 360° sound and responsive lighting
- Model: HKALLUREBLKAM
Harman Audio · 4 days ago
Harman Kardon Soho Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$60 $250
free shipping
Save $190 off list price. Buy Now at Harman Audio
Features
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- fold flat design
- Bluetooth with NFC pairing
- Model: HKSOHOBTBLK
