Harman Kardon · 12 mins ago
Harman Kardon Citation Tower Bluetooth Floorstanding Smart Speaker Pair
$800 in cart $1,000
That's $200 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $200. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

  • They're available in Silver or Black.
  • 802.11n wireless
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • compatible w/ Google Assistant
  • 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
  • dirt-repellent and flame-retardant premium blended wool fabric
  • full-color touchscreen LCD
  • voice control via Google Assistant
  • Model: HKCITATIONTWRBLKAM
