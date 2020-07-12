New
Belk · 45 mins ago
Farberware Luminescence Aluminum 12" Nonstick Covered Deep Skillet
$11 $30
free shipping w/ beauty

It's a $19 price low when you apply coupon code "FIREWORKS." Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • It's available in Copper.
  • Pad your order with a beauty item (they start at $4) or over $49 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
Features
  • PFAO-free
  • electric coil compatibility
  • dishwasher-safe
  • Model: 10200
  • Code "FIREWORKS"
  • Expires 7/12/2020
    Published 45 min ago
