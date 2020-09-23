New
UntilGone · 55 mins ago
Refurb Sun Joe 13.5A Electric Tiller/Cultivator
$90 $160
free shipping

Coupon code "6783720" drops it to $28 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
Features
  • 3-position wheel adjustment
  • cultivates a row 16" wide
  • Model: TJ604E
  • Code "6783720"
  • Expires 9/23/2020
