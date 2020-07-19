Refurbees offers the refurbished Fujitsu LifeBook T935 Intel Core i5 2.2GHz 13" Touchscreen Ultrabook for $249. Coupon code "FB935" cuts it to $234. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
- A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel Core i5-5200U 2.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: T935
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
Coupon code "THINKBIGSALE" cuts it to $1,140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20N2001YUS
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price on a newly-released laptop with these specs. Buy Now at Newegg
- This processor was only released in March and outpaces Intel's most advanced 10th-gen. CPU according to this review in PCWorld.
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.7GHz 8-Core CPU
- 14.0” FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $120 on this 512GB SSD-equipped laptop. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W40019US
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $60. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Nvidia Tegra K1 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1366x768 LCD
- 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: C810-T7ZT
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
Apply code "2020JULYDEAL1" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
It's $70 off list, and available via in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Apply coupon code "45560" to get the lowest price we've seen. That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Built-in 1080p webcam
- DisplayPort
- Model: 10QYPAR1US
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
