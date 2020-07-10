New
Lowe's · 44 mins ago
$249 $299
pickup
Save 17% off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- In Distressed Java or White.
- Opt for pickup to save $79 on delivery.
Features
- 30" x 20" cultured stone top pre-drilled for 4" center set faucet
- 3 drawers and 1 cabinet
- 4" backsplash
- Model: WSL30BHV
Details
Comments
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Ends Today
Home Depot · 13 hrs ago
Kitchen & Bathroom Faucets, Toilets, and Baths at Home Depot
38 items on sale
free shipping
Faucets are available from $39, shower heads from $25, and toilets from $139. Shop Now at Home Depot
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Hosukko 48" x 72" 15-lb. Weighted Blanket
$17 $42
free shipping
Apply coupon code "E927Q49X" to save $25. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Other sizes and colors start at $15.60 via the same code.
- Sold by Hosukko via Amazon.
Features
- 100% cotton
- non-toxic hypo-allergenic glass bead filling
Amazon · 5 days ago
Bemis Elongated Wood Toilet Seat w/ Easy Clean Hinges
$14 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $3 under Lowe's price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available at this price in Bone.
Features
- easy-clean hinges
- manufactured in the United States
- 18.5" long seat
- Model: 1500EC 006
Amazon · 1 day ago
Chemical Guys Miracle Dryer 25" x 36" Premium Microfiber Towel
$6 via Sub & Save $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe and Save to get the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- scratch free, lint free, and swirl free
- silk banded edges
- machine washable
- Model: MIC_721
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Lowe's July 4th Sale
Discounts on thousands of items
free shipping
Save on outdoor tools, appliances, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Smart Home Items at Lowe's
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Kobalt 319-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
$99 $159
pickup
That's $30 below our mention from three weeks ago, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
DeWalt 7-Tool 20V Power Tool Combo Kit w/ Rolling Case
$399 $769
pickup
That's nearly 50% off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- It's available for in-store pickup only (or truck delivery for $79).
Features
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
