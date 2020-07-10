Save 41% off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
- Shock-resistant tool steel
- Cnc-machined bit tips
- Model: CMAF1260
That's the best shipped price we could find by about $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
That's the best price we could find by $10 and a great deal on this popular brand. Buy Now at Amazon
- sizes #6, #8, and #10
- four-cutter countersink and tapered drill bit
- Model: DW2535
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Home Depot
- LED foot light
- variable speed trigger
- brushless motor
- storage bag
- Model: DCD708C2
Apply coupon code "269021" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- This item is backordered and expected to ship in 2 to 5 business days.
- 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 batteries w/ charger
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $12.29 shipping fee.
- anti-kink & triple frame technology
- crush proof couplings
- Model: 8820-50
That's the lowest price we could find elsewhere by $37. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $12.50 shipping fee.
- for indoor or outdoor use
- waterproof, stainproof, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant
- non-marring leg tips
- 500-lb. capacity
- Model: TA3072SF
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Prices start as low as $15 for these socket sets. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
That's about $79 less than buying these items separately. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The multitool will be added to your cart automatically
- 3,800RPM motor
- 8" cross cuts at 90 degrees and 5.5" cross cuts at 45 degrees
- single bevel up to 47 degrees
- 9 casted miter detent stops
- Model: CMCS714M1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register