Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman V20 1/4" Variable Speed Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit
$59 $100
  • Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
Features
  • inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
  • 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
  • quick release chuck
  • 1,460 in-lbs. torque
  • LED light
  • Model: CMCF800C1
  • Published 1 hr ago
