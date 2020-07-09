New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Craftsman V20 Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries
$169 $199
free shipping

It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • drill/driver
  • impact driver
  • reciprocating saw
  • task light
  • 2 20V batteries, charger, & bag
  • Model: CMCK400D2
