- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 60Hz refresh rate
- VGA, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S24F350
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
- It's expected to be in stock on July 20, but you can order now at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: LS22R350FHNXZA
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- HDMI, DVI-D, and VGA inputs
- Model: 6VE27A6#ABA
- Sold by Newsoul via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- includes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, DVI-D, & VGA inputs
- VESA mounting
- Model: 3UA74AA#ABA
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
