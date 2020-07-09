That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 x 4" woofers
- 1" soft dome tweeter
- Model: SP-C22
Shop a wide selection of headphones and speakers from brands like Apple, Beats, Google, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Receive a free JBL 10" Powered Subwoofer with the purchase of the JBL Link Bar 100-watt soundbar, for a total savings of $500 off list (the soundbar is discounted $200). Buy Now at Best Buy
- The discount and subwoofer automatically apply in checkout.
Clip the on-page coupon to get 50% off and save $55. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- Note this will ship in 6 to 10 days.
- 5" 40W subwoofer
- remote control
- Bluetooth, optical, coaxial, and aux connections
- Model: TT-SK020
That's $97 under the best price we could find for a new one, within a buck of the best price we've ever seen for this refurb, and the best price out there. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day Vizio warranty applies.
- 8-hour battery life
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: SP50-D5C
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Coupon code "7GWTLG23" cuts this to $108 under the lowest price we could find elsewhere for a monitor with similar specs and makes this a great price in general for a curved monitor with these features. Buy Now at Newegg
- 27" 1920x1080 native resolution LCD
- native 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate; 1ms (MPRT) response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium
- ergonomic design with tilt and height adjustments
- Model: G27FC
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Apply coupon code "7GWTLG27" to get this deal. Buy Now at Newegg
- compatible with Windows, iOS, and MacOS
- tri-band mesh network
- works with Alexa
