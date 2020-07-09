It's $70 off list, and available via in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's $26 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 27" NearEdgeless in plane switching panel
- 4ms response time
- VGA & HDMI
- Model: 61C7KCR1US
That's a $61 drop from April and the best price we could find now by $330. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 43.4" 32:10 3840x1200 VA near-edgeless curved display
- 1800R curvature
- DisplayHDR 400 certified
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 61D5RAR1US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS LED near-edgeless display
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 4ms response time
- lift/tilt/pivot stand
- Model: 65DEKCC1US
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 19.5" 1440x900 IPS panel
- LED backlight
- 7ms response time
- VGA input only
- Model: 60DFAAR1US
Pad your order over $100 and add coupon code "86493" to bag this monitor at a $43 low. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- HDMI, DVI-D, and VGA inputs
- Model: 6VE27A6#ABA
Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply coupon code "FZEO5457" for a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newsoul via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- includes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
That's a $30 drop from last month, the best price we've seen, and the lowest we could find now by $95. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, DVI-D, & VGA inputs
- VESA mounting
- Model: 3UA74AA#ABA
Clip the $10 on-page coupon and apply code "AOV4P57F" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Strongjet via Amazon.
- mini HDMI port
- 3.5mm audio port
- built-in stereo speakers
- Model: ME16Z01
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
Save $120 on this 512GB SSD-equipped laptop. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W40019US
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- No warranty info is provided.
- Intel Core i3 CPU
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional
- includes keyboard, mouse, and WiFi dongle
- Model: RF610293
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
It's now $40 less than you'd pay for a nearly identical model with 8GB less RAM. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.4GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Lenovo Digital Pen
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use coupon code "THINKSPECIAL" to save $1,789 off list and bag the lowest price we could find for this business-class model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- antimicrobial surface
- facial recognition IR camera
- FIPS-201 compliant fingerprint reader
- RFID/NFC secure-tap logon
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
