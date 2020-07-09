New
Lowe's · 44 mins ago
DeWalt 20V 14-Gauge Cordless Swivel Head Shears
$240 $479
free shipping

That is half of what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 360° swivel head
  • cuts 7/32" strip
  • LED work light
  • 5" minimum cutting radius
  • includes shear, two 20-volt MAX 4.0-Ah XR Li-ion batteries, charger, hex wrench, and contractor bag
  • Model: DCS494M2
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 44 min ago
