New
Ends Today
Lowe's · 44 mins ago
DeWalt XR 20V Max 7/16" Drive Cordless Impact Wrench w/ 2 Batteries
$250 $499
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $175. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • multi-speed control
  • quick release 7/16" chuck and lift hook
  • Model: DCF898P2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools Lowe's DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register