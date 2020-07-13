Coupon code "7GWTLG23" cuts this to $108 under the lowest price we could find elsewhere for a monitor with similar specs and makes this a great price in general for a curved monitor with these features. Buy Now at Newegg
- 27" 1920x1080 native resolution LCD
- native 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate; 1ms (MPRT) response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium
- ergonomic design with tilt and height adjustments
- Model: G27FC
Pad your order over $100 and add coupon code "86493" to bag this monitor at a $43 low. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- HDMI, DVI-D, and VGA inputs
- Model: 6VE27A6#ABA
That's a $30 drop from last month, the best price we've seen, and the lowest we could find now by $95. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, DVI-D, & VGA inputs
- VESA mounting
- Model: 3UA74AA#ABA
Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply coupon code "FZEO5457" for a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newsoul via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- includes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
Clip the $10 on-page coupon and apply code "AOV4P57F" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Strongjet via Amazon.
- mini HDMI port
- 3.5mm audio port
- built-in stereo speakers
- Model: ME16Z01
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2560x1944 (5MP) video recording
- IP67 weatherproof rating
- 1-ch RCA audio input
- HDMI/VGA output
- Model: LV-KTM978KA8H5-T1
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
You'd pay at least $500 for a new V10 Animal in any configuration elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Red
- No warranty information is provided.
- Sold by Dyson via Newegg.
- includes a crevice tool, combination tool, soft dusting brush, and mini motorized head
- up to 60 minutes' run time
- whole-machine filtration
- Model: 280931-02
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
