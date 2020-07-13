New
Gigabyte 27" 1080p 165Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync Premium
$237
$5 shipping

Coupon code "7GWTLG23" cuts this to $108 under the lowest price we could find elsewhere for a monitor with similar specs and makes this a great price in general for a curved monitor with these features. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 27" 1920x1080 native resolution LCD
  • native 1500R curvature
  • 165Hz refresh rate; 1ms (MPRT) response time
  • AMD FreeSync Premium
  • ergonomic design with tilt and height adjustments
  • Model: G27FC
  • Code "7GWTLG23"
  • Expires 7/13/2020
