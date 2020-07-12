New
Build.com · 21 mins ago
Emser Tile Times Square 12x12" Porcelain Tile
$1.22 per square foot $12
free shipping w/ $49

Save $2 over Wayfair's price by applying coupon code "SUMMERSALE" at checkout. Buy Now at Build.com

Tips
  • In Times Square White.
  • Shipping is free with orders of $49 or more.
Features
  • 7 Mohs hardness scale rating
  • PEI rating of 5
  • Model: P30TIMEWH1212P
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SUMMERSALE"
  • Expires 7/12/2020
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home Improvement Build.com
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register