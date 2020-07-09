You'd pay at least $500 for a new V10 Animal in any configuration elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Red
- No warranty information is provided.
- Sold by Dyson via Newegg.
- includes a crevice tool, combination tool, soft dusting brush, and mini motorized head
- up to 60 minutes' run time
- whole-machine filtration
- Model: 280931-02
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Counting the Rakuten points, that's $262 under the best price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen for this model overall. (Not even counting the Rakuten points, it's within $8 of the lowest outright price we've seen even for a refurb. Buy Now at Rakuten
- You'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten Super Points.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- It's sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
- motorized cleaner head
- up to 20 minutes of suction
- push-button bin emptying
- 2 tier Radial cyclones
- includes docking station
- Model: 209472-02
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Apply coupon code "4RU343PW" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red only at this price.
- Sold by MooSooDirect via Amazon.
- washable HEPA filter
- adjustable extension tube
- includes rotatable brush head, wall mount, HEPA filter, cleaning brush, & crevice nozzle
- 23-Ft. cord
- Model: D600
That's $29 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at HSN
- 32ft flexible hose
- wall-mount hanging rack
- 2 extension wands
- tools/accessories
- Model: 43Z3-8
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 3.0-Ah battery, charger, multi-purpose brush roll, storage tray, measuring cup, & 8-oz. solution
- 1-step cleaning on multiple sealed surfaces including hardwoods, tile, & laminate
- Model: BH55210
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2560x1944 (5MP) video recording
- IP67 weatherproof rating
- 1-ch RCA audio input
- HDMI/VGA output
- Model: LV-KTM978KA8H5-T1
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Apply coupon code "7GWTLG27" to get this deal. Buy Now at Newegg
- compatible with Windows, iOS, and MacOS
- tri-band mesh network
- works with Alexa
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register