That's the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at eBay
- In Glossy Black
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay
- 53mm lens
- Model: RX 5340 2000 53
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Gear up like Tony Stark and let your glasses do more than your seeing! Buy Now at Amazon
- Select "Request an invitation" to begin purchase. You'll be asked about your smartphone, prescription, and preference of frame.
- They're currently not compatible w/ iOS phones.
- compatible with most prescription lenses
- VIP filter
- in-built mic for commands
- notification filters
Get 10 pairs with 2- to 3-day delivery and pay nothing except shipping. (A box of 30 lenses usually costs $19.95, while this trial usually costs $2.95.) Shop Now at Hi Waldo
Save 67% off list by clipping the 10% off on-page coupon and applying code "40MRRC4R". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Twilight and Blue. (Or, Twilight and Red drops to $8.99 with the same clippable and code.)
- Sold by Kenzhou via Amazon.
- purports to cut 90% of blue light
- reduces eye strain
- Model: BD14000
Kaizen8 via Amazon offers the DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by xtifit via eBay.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register