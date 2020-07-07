New
Klipsch Reference Series Home Speaker Bundle
$1,149 $2,470
free shipping

That's $1,200 less than buying these speakers elsewhere. The two included R-625FA floorstanding speakers alone cost $1,378 ($689 each) at most retailers. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Klipsch R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speakers (Pair)
  • Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers (Pair)
  • Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
  • Klipsch SPL-100 10" 450W Subwoofer
  • Model: R-625-FA K5
