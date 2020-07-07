That's $1,200 less than buying these speakers elsewhere. The two included R-625FA floorstanding speakers alone cost $1,378 ($689 each) at most retailers. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speakers (Pair)
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers (Pair)
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch SPL-100 10" 450W Subwoofer
- Model: R-625-FA K5
Published 58 min ago
You'd pay $231 for one speaker from Klipsch directly.
- 1,800Hz crossover frequency
- 37" tall
- Model: R-610F 2
Shop a wide selection of headphones and speakers from brands like Apple, Beats, Google, and more.
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Receive a free JBL 10" Powered Subwoofer with the purchase of the JBL Link Bar 100-watt soundbar, for a total savings of $500 off list (the soundbar is discounted $200).
- The discount and subwoofer automatically apply in checkout.
Clip the on-page coupon to get 50% off and save $55.
- It's sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- Note this will ship in 6 to 10 days.
- 5" 40W subwoofer
- remote control
- Bluetooth, optical, coaxial, and aux connections
- Model: TT-SK020
That's $97 under the best price we could find for a new one, within a buck of the best price we've ever seen for this refurb, and the best price out there.
- It's sold by dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day Vizio warranty applies.
- 8-hour battery life
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: SP50-D5C
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price.
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Graduation just wont' be the same this year, so why not gift them with something that they will remember for a long time to come.
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160.
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
Save $20 on this infrared thermometer that gives accurate temperature readings in only one second.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
That's the best price we could find by $7.
- Available in Matte Black at this price.
- This item is expected back in stock on July 9 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 8-hour battery life on full charge
- built-in microphone
- Model: 1067915
