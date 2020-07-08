Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $100 and the first discount we've seen on this recently-released set. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Electronic Express via Newegg.
- 54.6" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Full Array LED backlighting
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Android OS smart TV (with access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
- Model: XBR-55X900H
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
You'd pay $200 to $300 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- access to Google Play Store & Apps
- works with Google Assistant & Alexa
- Model: XBR75X900F
- UPC: 027242909861
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on a range of 32" to 70" models. 50" 4K Smart TVs are available from $270 and 60" from $470. Shop Now at Target
With the gift cards, these TVs are the best price you'll find anywhere! Shop Now at BuyDig
- The Visa gift cards – valued from $140 to $540 – will appear automatically in-cart.
That's the best price we could find by $498. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
That's a savings of at least $90 for these bundled together. Buy Now at Newegg
- The gaming bundle includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Three Kingdoms + Eight Princes in-game content, The Cycle in-game content, and Origin Access 1-month subscription.
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6GB GPU
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2W981UA#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $14, and a great price for a desktop kit this large at these speeds. Buy Now at Newegg
- 16-19-19-39 timings
- 2 x 16GB modules
- 16 CAS latency
- dual channel kit
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. (A couple of vendors charge $2 more.) Buy Now at Abt
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 16-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SRSXB12/BZ
That's $3 under our mention form a few days ago, and the best price we could find today by $8. Plus, the free trial membership of TIDAL snags an additional savings up to up $45. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee.
- Click "Hot Offer" under the item's price on-site to snag the free TIDAL trial.
- 9mm neodymium drivers
- up to 8 hours battery life
- Bluetooth 4.2 and NFC
- Model: WI-C300
You'd pay around $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 1 SHOP DIRECT via Amazon
- They're due in stock around June 26.
- swivel, folding design
- Model: MDRZX110/BLK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register