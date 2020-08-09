New
Segway · 33 mins ago
$180 $400
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WELCOME20" to drop the price to $179.99; which $100 under our previous mention and a low by $175 today. Buy Now at Segway
- Alternately they can apply coupon code "STAYSAFE19". It takes $19 off but that entire $19 is donated to support healthcare workers.
- top speed of 12mph
- IP54 waterproof protection
- supports up to 220-lbs
- runs up to 45 minutes per charge
- Model: W1
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Dynazap Extendable Insect Zapper
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- telescoping handle extends to 3-feet
- zapper measures 2" x 8" x 16.5"
- requires 2 AA-batteries (included)
- Model: DZ30100
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Be1 Personal Neck Fan
$16 $34
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AQ7MWXO5" for a savings of $17.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White or Black (pictured).
- Sold by Be1 via Amazon.
- 2 speeds
- USB rechargeable
- up to 4 hour run time on full charge
- each fan rotates 90° vertically and 180° horizontally
Amazon · 2 wks ago
La Crosse Technology Color Forecast Station
$36 $50
free shipping
Most stores have a shipped price of at least $6 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- indoor/outdoor temperature (F/C) & humidity (%RH) with min/max records and customizable alerts
- dynamic color forecast display & forecast tendency indicator
- barometric pressure with historical graph
- Model: 308-1416-TBP
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Ambient Weather WiFi Smart Weather Station
$170 $180
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ambient Weather via Amazon.
- measures wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, outdoor temperature, humidity, and solar radiation
- LCD color display
- remote monitoring and alerts
- Model: WS-2902B
Best Buy · 4 days ago
Segway Ninebot GoKart Kit
$1,000 $1,400
free shipping
That's $288 less than buying these separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in White.
- the GoKart attaches to the scooter
- GoKart features a handbrake and brake pedal, steering ratio of 2. 1: 1, and adjustable frame length
- scooter features a 10mph top speed, 10.5" pneumatic tires, and Segway App integration for anti-theft, speed limiting, and more
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter w/ Bluetooth
$470 $600
free shipping
I'ts $30 less than buying it from Segway directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- 300W motor
- lightweight
- one-click folding system
- front and rear wheel shock absorbers
- Model: 40.02.0000.60
expired
Amazon · 4 days ago
$280 $400
free shipping
It's $190 less than you'd pay from Target. Buy Now at Amazon
- top speed of 12mph
- IP54 waterproof protection
- supports up to 220-lbs
- runs up to 45 minutes per charge
- Model: W1
