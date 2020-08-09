New
Segway
Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Smart Self-Balancing Hover Skates
$180 $400
free shipping

Apply coupon code "WELCOME20" to drop the price to $179.99; which $100 under our previous mention and a low by $175 today. Buy Now at Segway

  • Alternately they can apply coupon code "STAYSAFE19". It takes $19 off but that entire $19 is donated to support healthcare workers.
Features
  • top speed of 12mph
  • IP54 waterproof protection
  • supports up to 220-lbs
  • runs up to 45 minutes per charge
  • Model: W1
  • Code "WELCOME20"
