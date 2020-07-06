New
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Deerma 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner
$36 $50
free shipping

It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Joybuy via Google Shopping.
Features
  • 600W motor
  • upright and handheld modes
  • 6 dust removal technologies
  • 180° swivel steering
  • Model: DEM-DX900
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Google Shopping
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register