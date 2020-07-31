New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
AR Blue Clean 1,850-PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$130 for Ace Rewards members $150
pickup

That's a savings of $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the very expensive $243.45 shipping fee.
Features
  • 1.2 GPM
  • hose reel for storage
  • adjustable nozzles
  • adjustable spray 0-45°
  • Model: AR1850
Details
  • Expires 7/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
