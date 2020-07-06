New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail 11" x 11" Square Cast Iron Griddle
$11 $18
free shipping w/ $35

That's a savings of $6 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping w/ orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • measures 17" x 12" and has an 11" x 11" cooking area
  • pre-seasoned
  • Model: Q0535-A01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Ozark Trail
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register