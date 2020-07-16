New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Audio-Technica Direct-Drive Turntable
$220 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • S-shaped tone arm
  • direct drive DC motor
  • selectable 33 1/3, 45, or 78 rpm speeds
  • Model: AT-LP120XUSB-SV
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Audio Components Daily Steals Audio-Technica
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register