New
Lowe's · 9 mins ago
Kobalt 121-Piece Household Tool Set wi/ Folding Case
$35 $50
pickup

It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • It's available for in-store pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
Features
  • includes a variety of screwdrivers, hammers, pliers, wrenches, and more
  • Model: 15002
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Hand Tools Lowe's Kobalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register