It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- includes a variety of screwdrivers, hammers, pliers, wrenches, and more
- Model: 15002
That's $30 below our mention from three weeks ago, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- metric & standard (SAE)
- mix of 10 stubby & 20 standard length wrenches
- 15° offset
- Model: 81331
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- They are available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- includes 8" shop scissors and 10" off-set shop scissors
- Model: 57629
Save on a range of combo kits, batteries, drill bit sets, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Apply coupon code "PHOTOTOO" to get it for $2 less than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pofeite Store via Amazon.
- vertical and horizontal levels
- built-in metal pins for nail mark
- single hook for up to 10-lbs. and double hook for up to 20-lbs.
- for use with picture wire, sawtooth hook, d-ring, and keyhole hardware
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rosewill via Amazon
- Includes adapter bars, wrenches, and bits
- Model: RTK-043
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 9 SAE sockets from 3/8" to 7/8" & 9 metric sockets from 10mm to 19mm fits
- hex, square, 12-point, E-Torx, rounded hex, and spline fasteners
- 5° ratcheting arc
- adapter to convert X6 box end to traditional square drive sockets
- Model: CX6PT20
Save on outdoor tools, appliances, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Hand tools from $11, tool boxes from $24, tool sets from $40, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's nearly 50% off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only (or truck delivery for $79).
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
That's a savings of $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- mulching and side discharge capabilities
- 7-position height adjustment
- includes 4.0Ah battery
- Model: KM 4040-06
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 0.5" brushless drill/driver
- 0.25" brushless impact driver
- 2.0Ah battery
- charger
That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable cutting width
- 0.08" line on the spool
- battery, charger
- Model: KST 2580-06
