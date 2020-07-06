New
Dell Technologies
$439 $823
free shipping
$384 under list price
Features
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- Model: pe_t140_13161_vi_vp
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Dell Technologies
Dell Vostro 3471 9th-Gen i3 Small Desktop PC
$349 $713
free shipping
Apply coupon code "VOSTRO349" for a savings of $364.
Features
- 9th gen Intel Core i3-9100 2.2GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- Model: smv3471w10ph206r3
Dell Technologies
Lexmark Color Multifunction Laser Printer
$199 $299
free shipping
$12 less than our previous mention
Features
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- up to 24ppm
- copies and scans
- Model: MC3224dwe
Dell Technologies
Dell XPS Intel Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Tower PC
$719 $849
free shipping
Use coupon code "50OFF699" to save $161 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $719.10.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB 7200-rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
Staples
Dell Inspiron 10th-Gen i5 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$580 $800
free shipping
$220 under list price
Features
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i5491-5534SLV
UntilGone
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Core i5 Desktop PC w/ 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$220 $230
free shipping
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings.
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Staples
Dell Inspiron 17 3000 10th-Gen i5 17.3" Laptop
$550 $800
free shipping
$250 off list
Features
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB NVMe SSD, 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon 610 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3790-5824BLK
eBay
Dell 27" 1080p IPS LED Gaming Monitor
$150 $200
free shipping
best price we could find by $30
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
