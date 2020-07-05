That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- suppresses shutter and focusing noise
- compatible with most DSLR bodies
- includes sleeve for up to 70-200mm lens
- Model: MUZ-001
Apply coupon code "CC8711" for a savings of $16, making it the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Cafago
- See product description for list of compatible devices.
- 7 modes
- IPX4 water splash-proof design
- 12-hour battery life
Shop a selection of gifts starting at $13 after savings. Shop Now at Costway
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Medium Size in Black with Orange interior.
- holds 1 DSLR body & 2 lenses
- slots for iPad Mini, Google Nexus 7, or Amazon Kindle Fire
- measures 12" x 5" x 8"
- Model: SM1301137R2W4
It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- wirelessly prints 2.1 x 3.4" photos direct from Android or iOS device
- prints in less than 1 minute
- Model: KOD-MP2W
Save on a variety of items including PCs, cameras, tvs, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
That's a savings of $24. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- LCD display
- measures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
- stores 32 sets of measurements
- body and surface modes
- Model: HZK-801
That's about half of what you'd pay in most local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- self adhesive
- 7" x 7" repairs damage up to 6"
- bendable for corner, angle & curved repairs
- Model: 1227
Apply coupon code "KWT33OFF" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kuject Direct via Amazon.
- waterproof
- high temperature resistance
- Model: WT200
Shop options from 3- to 8-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide.
Update: Prices now start from $25.85. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
