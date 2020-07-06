It's a buck under our mention of a different color two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $6.) Buy Now at Newegg
- They're available at this price in Red.
- 30mm drivers
- 10Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- Model: E-MJ503-R
Expires in 14 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $90 less than buying a new pair from Best Buy. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours' playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBKAM-Z
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
That's a savings of at least $90 for these bundled together. Buy Now at Newegg
- The gaming bundle includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Three Kingdoms + Eight Princes in-game content, The Cycle in-game content, and Origin Access 1-month subscription.
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6GB GPU
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2W981UA#ABA
