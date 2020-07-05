That's a savings of $200 off list and the best price we've seen by $20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 8 5MP night vision bullet cameras
- 2TB hard drive
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- motion detection
- H.265 and H.264 video compressions
- panic button
- HDMI and VGA video outputs
- Model: D841A82-8DA8-E
That's $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lorex Technology
- weatherproof & cold climate capable
- 2TB HDD
- long-range IR night vision
- Model: LN1080-88BW
That's $44 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will ship in 1 to 2 months.
- 1980x1080 (1080p) video recording
- smart siren
- free cloud storage up to 7 days
- compatible with Amazon Alexa 2-way audio
- Model: VMS4230P-100NAS
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze.
- built-in motion sensors
- built-in rechargeable battery
- real-time notifications
- 2-way audio
- pairs w/ select Alexa-enabled devices
It's the lowest price we could find $65. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Access point and two 720p cameras
- Motion detection via PIR sensor and visual sensor
- Two-way audio
- Night vision
- Model: KX-HN7002W
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "VIJBNEGG" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BJWiYA via Amazon.
- two-way audio
- 130° wide-angle
- waterproof and dustproof
- motion detection with alerts and recording
- supports cloud storage and TF card storage
- infrared light night vision with 32-foot range
- includes micro USB charging cable
