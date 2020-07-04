New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Kid Trax Rideamals Dinosaur Ride-On Toy
$49 $79
free shipping

It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • makes 20 unique sounds based on interactions
  • includes fern and grapes accessories
  • push-button drive system
  • includes a 6-volt rechargeable battery and wall charger
  • 44-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: KT1503WM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Kid Trax
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register