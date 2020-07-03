That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- sync up to 2 smart phones
- call block buttons
- Bluetooth
- access to Siri, Google Now, and S Voice
- Model: KX-TGD564A2
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Discounted flagship phones include the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel. An assortment of chargers, screen protectors, cases, and many other accessories are also available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid shipping costs for orders under $35.
- Warranty information should be available on each product page.
Test out your skills in this 3D flight simulation game. Shop Now at Apple
- advanced 3d flight simulation game
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and $52 off list. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- Note that Withings no longer provides support, updates, or repairs for this product.
- automatic activity tracking
- sleep monitoring
- water-resistant up to 150 feet
- pp to 8 months of battery life
- Model: HWA01_68
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- 8Hz to 25KHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 33-foot range
- playback time up to 24 hours
- 35 ohms impedance
- Model: RP-HTX90N
It's a buck under our May mention and tied as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $3.) Buy Now at Amazon
- It's sold by My Battery Supplier via Amazon.
- one 5V USB charging port
- charges AA or AAA batteries
- Model: BQ-CC75ASBA
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find $65. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Access point and two 720p cameras
- Motion detection via PIR sensor and visual sensor
- Two-way audio
- Night vision
- Model: KX-HN7002W
That's $10 less than Target's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 clip on comb attachments
- up to one hour of grooming per full charge
- shaves, trims, and details
- Model: ES-LL41-K
